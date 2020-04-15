So far there is no vaccine to cure coronavirus disease in people.

By: Web Writing

Through the video application better known as Tik Tok, the user identified as @mcfingers posted a disturbing video on his account to demonstrate one of his worst pandemic nightmares in the coronavirus as referenced in the publication.

At the beginning of the video, the young man appears “talking” with his “parents” a year after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

“Hey dad, do you remember that coronavirus a year ago, “says the young man while eating a sandwich.

The young man appears in the video representing his father and mother sitting at the table while ‘remembering’ what they experienced during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

When the young man is glad that the pandemic has finally ended, the tension increases in the video and with it the sound of the music, while his dismayed “parents” say to him:

“Marc is not finished yet,” says the “dad.”

When the “mom” says to him: “You have to let us go Marc”, the image in the video changes and shows the young man alone at the table, wearing black clothes and looking sad, in front of him a plate with a bit of food.

And next to him, the empty benches of his parents as well as the dishes that they would have used.

With this video the young man wanted to express that his worst nightmare is that the Covid-19 pandemic takes the lives of their parents.

It should be noted that the original idea was made by a young Englishman through the same application.

PANDEMIC IN THE WORLD

The number of global cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) amounts to 1,914,916 million, after registering 71,500 new infections in the last 24 hours

The number of deaths rises to 123,010, a daily increase of 5,389, similar to that of the previous day, which indicates that the trend towards a decrease in deaths continues.