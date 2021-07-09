Young man denounces lack of medical attention in hospital and is now serious

MEXICO CITY.- Before being seriously ill, José Manuel, a 21-year-old young man, reported poor medical care at the general hospital of area number 58 of the Social Security in Tlalnepantla.

The young man was documenting the lack of care from inside the hospital since he entered the emergency room on June 29.

My name is José Manuel Rodríguez Ledesma, I am in clinic 58, since I entered the emergency room they have not been able to hemodialyze me and I feel very bad ”, is the audio message that the young man recorded since last Monday.

We had no reports of him, as we could, we put his phone into him, he would send us photographs and say, they don’t do anything to me, ”says Rocío Ledesma, José Manuel’s mother.

My body does not respond as it does today, I am vomiting everything and it takes time to cure my belly ”, accused the young man.

With photographs that he took from his bed, José Manuel alerted his family that they were not treating him or the hemodialysis he needed.

Until my daughter filed a lawsuit on Human Rights and everything, and that was how they began to move in her hemodialysis. They speak to me on Monday and the surgeon Dr. Bojorques tells me that he was already well and that he would be discharged in about two or three days. Today in the morning I was at my work and Dr. Valencia spoke to me and told me: José Manuel’s family member, yes I am his mother and he tells me that his son is complicated and is very serious and I told him why and he tells me that he has a lot of water in the lungs ”, asserted the mother.

The last message that José Manuel wrote to his family, hours before being intubated, was a message that was far from being that of a patient in recovery.

Right now my brother is between life and death simply because the doctors allowed time to pass, he had the right to hemodialysis, ”said Yerikendi, José Manuel’s sister.

José Manuel’s family denounces medical negligence because he was admitted to the emergency room two days after he was discharged from the same hospital with an infection that led to the removal of a catheter with malpractice.

They did not take it off properly, but instead took it off by grabbing my patient’s feet and hands and ripping it off, so as a result of that, he had an infection in his wound, ”said the patient’s mother.

To that infection were added six days without hemodialysis when he requires them every third day.

Today José Manuel is in intensive care, his cell phone with which he was photographed in the hospital bed and from where he made the complaints about the lack of medical attention was taken away and handed over to his family.

I don’t want a fight, I only want the attention that corresponds to my brother as a right holder, his rights are being violated, I only want medical attention, that someone really cares about what is happening to people ”.

José Manuel’s family filed a complaint against IMSS Regional Hospital 58 with the National Human Rights Commission before Social Security itself and now they have to wait for the young man to respond to intensive care treatment, although according to the report doctor who gave him, the prognosis is reserved.

