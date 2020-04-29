A young Argentine woman decided to do justice on her part after her father did not believe that she was harassed by her own 71-year-old grandfather.

By: Web Writing

Tucuman.- Through social networks the video of a young woman has gone viral Argentina who reported being a victim of bullying by your grandfather!

The 16-year-old girl decided to show the bullying from his grandfather 71, after her father didn’t believe her when she told him.

“I am 16 years old and for a couple of months ago I have been harassed by my grandfather. He never came to look at me, touch me in front of me or offer me money to sleep with him,” wrote the young woman in the video publication.



The young woman managed to capture the actions of her grandfather thanks to the fact that his mother bought him a cell phone so that he could record it after his father did not believe him.

In the video you can see that the man enters the room where the young woman is lying down and asks him to touch her while he watches her lasciviously, the grandfather He insists on several occasions while the young woman continues to refuse, in the video you can see when the man approaches a side of the bed and the video is cut.

The video that has already gone viral on social networks has received social condemnation, however, a few have dared to question the “calm” attitude of the young woman in front of her grandfather in the video.

“Many will tell me that I caused it, that it is because of my way of dressing, etc. But no! I never hinted at anything … and beyond … you should not be attracted to your granddaughter!” Added the young woman in the publication. of the video.

The young woman said that she had not reported him previously because she was afraid since her father did not believe her and now she hopes that after the publication of the video she realizes her ‘error’ in not believing him.

The girl arrived at her father’s house in the province of Tucuman, in the northwest of Argentina to quarantine the Covid-19.

SOCIAL JUSTICE

The young woman who identifies herself on Facebook as Constanza Viera said in her publication that justice did nothing and therefore she also preferred to do social justice.

“I am very afraid of what is going to happen now after publishing this video, but since justice did nothing, I prefer to do social justice,” the publication reads.

RESCUE OF THE YOUNG

The young woman announced on her Facebook that her uncle went to remove her from her father’s house as soon as she saw the publication of the complaint and went to live at her home.

He confirmed that he has already filed a complaint with the corresponding authorities.

STALKER STOPPED

According to the organization “Red Harvest”, the stalker is already detained.

The Prosecutor for crimes against sexual integrity, in charge of Dr. María del Carmen Reuter took the case.

Posts and videos are part of the cause.