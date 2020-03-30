The young man celebrated his birthday in an ingenious way amid the coronavirus pandemic and social isolation

By: Web Writing

Due to the social isolation that some governments have implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, without a doubt our lifestyle has been affected, and among them the celebrations and birthday of people who have had to celebrate alone with their close relatives or sometimes even alone in their homes.

But ingenuity is what is left in this quarantine to be able to socialize with our friends, family and other people, and this is what this young man did to celebrate his birthday ‘accompanied’ by all their friends.

He printed the photos of his friends and pasted some images on the wall, and others on a base of dry ice that he placed on the chairs and on the table where the photo was taken ‘with them’ around the cake.

But, this did not stop there, the young man placed other images on the armchairs and pretended to be ‘talking’ with them, as it would have been before the measures implemented by the coronavirus.

Without a doubt, many people will have a different celebration in 2020 while the measures of social isolation and birthday to remind.

The story of this birthday It was shared by the user on Twitter: @isamarieMj accompanied by the hashtag #CuarentenaPositiva.