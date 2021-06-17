Young man carries his grandfather to receive covid vaccine; viral photo

Vaccination against covid is undoubtedly one of the more complicated processes of logistics and mobility of the last decades and people try at all costs to reach the established centers to receive a covid vaccine.

Recently, a photo was released on social networks where a young man appears carrying a grandfather to take him to receive a covid vaccine, the events occurred in the city of Keelung, in Taiwan and the image quickly went viral.

According to information from local media, the photo was published on social networks by the user Zhang Zheyuan and in it appears a neighbor and his grandfather.

These same Taiwanese media say that they both live on a hill and to get to receive the vaccine they had to cross some stairs, go down almost 300 meters, as his grandfather has mobility problems it was necessary to carry him to be able to carry him.

This enormous gesture of love went viral quickly in the different Asian social networks and generated hundreds of positive comments for the young man and his grandfather.

