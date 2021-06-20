Young man boasts that his mother visited him in the form of a butterfly when he bought his first car

MEXICO CITY.

In the vast majority of cases, losing a mother is a heartbreaking experience that takes a lot of work to assimilate, as nothing can replace her love and warmth.

It is the cycle of life, it is true, but that does not ensure that it can be overcome. Then, although she is not physically there, you console yourself by thinking that she accompanies you everywhere.

This is how Chris felt, who went viral after posting his story that moved thousands of users. In it he narrates the day in the one who managed to buy his first car and his mother accompanied him on that special day … in a butterfly body.

“I finally bought my first new car and my mom showed up to tell me she loved it,” Chris wrote in his post.

Chris’s mom passed away in 2018 And, according to the young man, he loved butterflies, that’s why he relates them to her, he even got a butterfly tattooed in honor of the woman who gave him life.

His story soon went viral and the most of the reactions were empathy, many people even commented on experiences similar to the young man’s.

Finally bought my first new car and my mom showed up to tell me that she loved it

Many times The consolation it serves to heal little by little, at least to feel a little less pain.

