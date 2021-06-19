Young man accused of human trafficking and child pornography – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI – Sarah Hernandez, 24, wept during a hearing this Friday in a Florida court after hearing the charges against her, which include human trafficking, child pornography, and recording of sexual videos with a minor.

Hernández allegedly promoted a series of pornographic videos on his Instagram account, including in which he appeared having sex with a Hialeah resident under 16, according to an extensive investigation by the Hialeah Police Special Victims Unit. .

The explicit material was marketed through its Only Fans page, according to authorities. In these videos, the woman, a North Miami resident, allegedly also used drugs with the teenager.

The victim told police that Hernández had been selling her drugs since 2018 and assured that the 24-year-old woman invited her to private parties where she danced and undressed for money.

Hialeah police contacted Hernández on January 28 to give his version, but this never appeared and it was discovered that Puerto Rico had left.

Finally, the suspect – who also made a living as a nude dancer – was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach.

Hernández is in the TGK jail, and a $ 60,000 bond was set for three of the four charges, but he will not be able to be released, as he was denied the right to bail for the human trafficking charge.