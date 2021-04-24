Young Latino firefighter died mysteriously on his first day on the job



Fire station.

Photo: Francisco Castro / Archive / La Opinion

RIP 🙏 Efren Medina was working his first 24-hour shift and passed away in his sleep at the firehouse. https://t.co/x3IK42WQWf – WICS ABC 20 (@ wics_abc20) April 23, 2021

Efren Medina, a young Georgia state firefighter, died mysteriously at age 20 while sleeping on the break after his first work shift, St. Marys City Fire Department officials said.

Medina passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 17 while on his first tour of duty in southeastern Georgia, the department announced this week in a statement on Facebook.

“Medina was a firefighter newly hired and he was working his first shift, ”the statement read. “He was known for his longtime passion for firefighting and his love for the fire service.”

Medina, who was “eager” to start his new career, died in his sleep after answering a call overnight, Fire Department Chief Tom Lackner told First Coast News. After returning to the fire station at 3:30 am, his colleagues found him unconscious hours later that morning.

Medina reportedly he had passed physical and agility tests before being hired. “Everything went well,” Lackner said, trying to find an explanation for the young man’s sudden death. A coroner would determine the cause of his death, which was still pending.

An investigation into the incident is underway, authorities added. Medina is survived by his wife, Brittany Vásquez. On Thursday the 22nd his funeral was held at Allison Memorial Chapel, St. Marys.

