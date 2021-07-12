Young Justice season four will premiere on October 21

This year the fourth season of the animated series will arrive “Young Justice” / “The Young Justice League”. However, HBO Max has yet to reveal a premiere date since its renewal for a fourth season was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2019.

In the absence of the platform setting a release date, The Vulcan Reporter receives the tip that this fourth season, which will arrive under the subtitle “Phamtoms”, will premiere on October 21, 2021 on HBO Max, a date obviously only for the United States.

Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman, responsible for the series, revealed that this fourth season will focus on a smaller group of characters, specifically the characters from the first season. Weisman revealed during DC Daily episode 246 that the fourth season will consist of 26 episodes. Also, there will be another timeskip. They also said that we could expect to see more of Revelation.

At the beginning of the month, the information that 26 episodes had already been recorded, and of these, 13 episodes are already ready for broadcast, 7 episodes are in post-production and 6 are in the animation phase at the hands of Studio Mir.

Via information | The Vulcan Reporter

