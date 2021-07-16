Young Influencer loses his life for taking a selfie! | Instagram

Due to her habit of taking intrepid photos in paradisiacal places, the young influencer Sofia Cheung of Chinese origin, lost his life when trying to take a selfie near a waterfall.

Cheung was known for sharing exotic photos where she appeared in fantastic settings almost exclusive to Hollywood movies, but just as they were beautiful they were also beautiful. dangerous.

The young influencer began her career in this social media medium this year, her first publication was made on February 21, she quickly began to share fascinating photos of places that not everyone has the ease of reaching.

In her official Instagram account she has only 92 publications and to date she has 22.2 thousand followers, her last publication was shared on July 8, Sofía Cheung was on the beach with a yellow boogie board, this image is her took in Hong Kong like the one that would be his last photograph.

Being a fearless person on many occasions is applauded by some people since the risk that you run to do certain things, not everyone is encouraged to do them and we already know why.

With only 32 years of age, Cheung lost his life doing what he liked most taking photos, the young influencer was with some friends (there were 3 in total) at the Pineapple Mountain waterfall in Ha Pak Lai park in his native Hong Kong .

Continuing with the custom of her content on Instagram, she decided to capture the moment one more time, only she did not know it would be the last, unfortunately the young woman slipped once she was on top of the waterfall and fell into the water from a height of 5 meters.

According to certain media, the authorities immediately intervened to help her after her friends requested them, however such efforts were in vain because Sofia had already lost her life, according to what was mentioned in the Daily Mail newspaper.

Among the more than 90 publications that the young influencer had shared until recently, you can find interesting content whether hiking, enjoying kayaking, swimming on the beach and seeing impressive landscapes from above the mountains or simply beautiful sunsets.

In his last publication we found 4,674 red hearts and 2,979 comments where most of them are from his followers who are more than sad that his departure was something of a surprise, some can not believe that they had still been talking last week With her, the event happened this past Saturday, but without a doubt it will hurt a lifetime for those who had the pleasure of meeting her.

In the description of her last published photo she mentioned that the best days were yet to come, she was referring to Saturday and Sunday, curiously she lost her life precisely on a Saturday.

Surprisingly, his popularity began to grow from the moment of his departure, increasing the number of followers on Instagram.

Darling I thought better days would come when Saturday and Sunday? I will miss your talk every day, I love you always, rest in peace my pretty Sofi, “wrote a netizen.

Probably Sofía decided to open this new Instagram account to surprise her new followers and give the public unpublished material, something that other people have not done, so far no more information has been shared about the young influencer who we hope her family has soon resignation and be an example of caring for others, by trying to impress someone.