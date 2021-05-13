Young Hispanic went to visit his grandmother in Jalisco; Now they fear that the narcos have him kidnapped



José Manuel Reyes.

Photo: Facebook, José Manuel Reyes / Courtesy

The journey of a American teenager to Mexico To visit her sick grandmother has turned into a nightmare.

The 19-year-old José Manuel Reyes Contreras who lives in Hayward, California, traveled to Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, where his family lives, but disappeared on May 2 when he traveled to see his sister.

According to Univision, José Manuel has been in Jalisco (western Mexico) for more than a month. Lagos de Moreno is considered “A Magical Town” and it is safe, unlike other parts of the state.

It was on May 2 when he was reported missing, since he went out with his friend, Jesús Ramón Corona, about whom nothing is known either.

“I know that he is alive. I don’t feel like he’s dead. I know that he is alive and I ask God to return him safely and to those men who have him to please let go of him, to have compassion on him and me, to touch their hearts “María Guadalupe Contreras, José Manuel’s mother, told Univison.

Bathed in tears, María Guadalupe expressed that she fears for a kidnapping, very common in that area of ​​Mexico, with the presence of the bloody Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

And it is that only a week ago the kidnapping and murder of three young men taken from their home by force in Jalisco. The fact is attributed to that criminal organization.

Over the weekend, groups and relatives of disappeared persons placed tiles with printed images of those who have been victims of enforced disappearance in the Glorieta de las y los Desaparecidos in the city of Guadalajara.

The tiles, which had printed the names and search cards of people who have not been located in that entity, were placed on the walls of the roundabout, with which the protesters sought to make visible the thousands of disappeared at the state level and report that the problem continues to grow.

After that, the members of various groups marched through the streets of the city to demand that their relatives be found and located.

Prior to the celebration of Mother’s Day in Mexico, next May 10, Family members and activists shouted slogans against the state governor, Enrique Alfaro.

“Mr. Alfaro, do not be indifferent, they take our children in front of the people!”

The protesters came to Casa Jalisco, the governor’s residence, to ask the authorities and candidates to do something for their missing relatives.

At the scene, one of the mothers expressed her annoyance at the lack of response from the authorities and questioned how mothers will be able to face the celebration of May 10 without their children.

“What do we tell them tomorrow? Happy mothers day? Please be aware, be grieving, leave the position of Governor, today be empathetic and leave (…) we want that hope we have in you, support us “, He said.

Mexico faces a historical crisis of disappearances with a record of 86,663 people not located since 1964.

According to data from the Mexican Government, a total of 85,006 people have disappeared since 2006, more than half (44,174) since Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed the presidency of Mexico in December 2018.