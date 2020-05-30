A farmer tends the garden that he has in the vicinity of his house in the Coruña municipality of Irixoa, Galicia. . / Cabalar / Archive

(Cabalar /)

Madrid, May 30 . .- Young farmers and ranchers perceive “a lot of applause but little financial support” from the administrations and consider that the latest proposals of the European Commission (EC) for post-cancer recovery ignore the problem of generational change in field.

The president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA), Jannes Maes, expresses, in an interview with Efe, his “great disappointment” for the recovery and budgetary plans of the EC presented this week, because they “underestimate” the economic value of agriculture and the special difficulties faced by producers under 40 in the current crisis.

“It happens with us as with healthcare (professionals). Much applause for those who work in hospitals, but the EU and the governments do not take the financial steps to support them, ”according to Maes, who is responsible for a livestock farm in Flanders (Belgium).

It ensures that the pandemic affects in a specific way a generation of farmers and ranchers (under 40 years of age) who join this activity, since they face problems such as access to credit or lack of liquidity to pay loans, in addition of the general difficulties in the field due to the fall in prices and the halt of the hospitality industry.

AGING OF THE RURAL POPULATION

He insists on the aging of the rural population of the EU, where only 5% of farmers and ranchers are under 35 years old and for each young person who enters the sector, “five are old enough to retire”.

The field offers job opportunities, but this requires an increase in budget aid from the EC and governments, according to the CEJA representative, which encompasses some two million producers in the 27 EU countries.

Likewise, he notes the increase in women farmers and ranchers, but admits that “the rural community should look in the mirror” and reflect on whether the role of women is being recognized, since for years it has been questioned whether they manage a farm “while The boys were not questioned about that vocation ”.

CRITICISMS TO THE CE

Maes underscores his criticism of the latest Brussels proposal for the 2021-2027 budget, which cuts agricultural funds by around 9% compared to the current period, although the decrease is softening compared to the drop that the EU was negotiating before the pandemic.

On the other hand, he mentions the strategy “From Farm to Table” in Brussels, which increases environmental demands in order to promote more sustainable agri-food -through a reduction in pesticides, fertilizers or antibiotics-: ” They put figures but they do not mark the way to achieve that more sustainable agriculture and they do not even name the generational replacement ”.

For Maes, the EC is not addressing problems such as the difficulty of young people to access land.

In his opinion, society’s appreciation of the work of farmers must be translated into a decent budget to achieve their recovery.

Remember that the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that is underway has an impact on support for young people but it will depend on what the governments subsequently apply in their national plans.

It advocates a postcoronavirus agricultural model focused on “investment” in farms and on promoting production resistant to climate change.

It rejects “ideological” visions or divisions of good and bad between “the local and the international”, “extensive or intensive farms” and “organic or conventional production”, and instead advocates encouraging the farmer to adapt to the “challenge ”To respond to consumer and market demands.

Mercedes Salas