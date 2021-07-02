Young Davis Thompson, surprising first leader in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The young American golfer Davis thompson, who plays his third PGA tour tournament as a professional and does so with an invitation from a sponsor, became the first leader of the Rocket Mortgage Classic held in Detroit (Michigan), whose opening day could not conclude due to lack of light.

Davis thompson, 22, made nine birdies to deliver a 63 (-9) card without a single bogey, tying the field record shared by Nate lashley Y JTPoston. This helped him to lead the classification after the first round with two strokes of advantage over the British. Tom lewis, the Chilean Joaquin Niemann and his compatriot Brandon hagy, who share the second place.

“He presents himself well for Sunday,” he declared. Thompson knowing that he was a leader. “It’s only Thursday. I know I have a long way to go, ”he added, however.

Thompson He finished 35th last June at the Palmetto Championship, his first professional tournament, and missed the cut last week at the Travelers Championship.

The American Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the previous edition of the tournament and who was caddy hours before the start, finished in par (72) tied for 110th position.

The tournament started three hours late due to rain and Spanish Rafael Cabrera, who was on the 16th hole with +1, was one of the players who could not complete the round as the competition had to be suspended due to lack of light.

Classification 1st day (par 72)

1. Davis Johnson (USA) -9 (63)

2. Brandon Hagy (USA) -7 (65); Tom Lewis (ENG) -7 (65); Joaquin Niemann (CHI) -7 (65)

5. Seamus power (IRL) -6 (66)

6. Jason Day (AUS) -5 (67)

Kevin Kisner (USA) -5 (67)

Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) -5 (67)

.Matthew Wolff (USA) -5 (67)

Kim Si-woo (KOR) – 5 (67)

Fabian Gomez (ARG) -5 (67)

.Hank Lebioda (USA) -5 (67)

Michael Gligic (USA) -5 (67)

Troy Merritt (USA) -5 (67)

.Pat Perez -5 (67)

Robert Streb (USA) -5 (67)

Chris Kirk (USA) -5 (67)

…

124. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) +1 (hole 16)