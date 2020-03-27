HAVANA, Mar 27 (.) – A young Chilean man diagnosed with HIV a decade ago urged on Friday from Cuba the government of President Sebastián Piñera to solve his return and that of some 3,000 compatriots stranded in various international airports due to the coronavirus.

“So far I have medications, but they will last me only four more days,” Oscar Berríos, 29, and theater director, who arrived in Havana on vacation in late January, told .. “I don’t know when I will be able to return.”

Berríos, who has been left in limbo without financing, said he had a ticket to Santiago on Sunday, but said that the airline Aeroméxico “has no face, has no presence” because it has closed its services due to the spread of the coronavirus without offering options for fix the situation.

Some 3,000 Chileans are in the world without being able to return to the country. Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said that the government could not fail to cover the needs of local flights, ruling out the dispatch of emergency planes abroad.

“I am nervous because my medications are running out, and the virus (HIV) begins to rise and my immune system begins to be liquidated, which leaves me in a very vulnerable situation, even more so with the threat of the coronavirus,” said Berríos, who He said his travel insurance covers him only until Sunday.

The young man has felt even more pressured after the Cuban government reinforced measures this week to curb the coronavirus by prohibiting Cubans from leaving the country, closing borders to foreign tourists and deciding that those in the nation should focus on State hotels to leave the island as soon as possible.

Berríos joined other Chileans stranded in Cuba who denounced in a video what they describe as the null cooperation of the Piñera government to return to the country. “I hope that the Government of Chile exists, that it makes a presence … and that the will to rescue Chileans appears at this time,” he said.

In Havana, the health authorities confirmed on Friday 13 new cases to add 80, of which two foreigners have died.

(. TV report. Written by Nelson Acosta, edited by Javier Leira; . NAB /)