Young and Capela want to be with the elders

“It’s going to be a dogfight until the end,” anticipated Solomon Hill, who has seen himself in many, before the game. He was talking about the immediate present, but he could do it, without falling into any kind of mistake, about the remainder of the season. The most voracious and least pious schedule in history accelerates and the playoffs, where both Atlanta and Indiana want to be, are pressing. Those who want to reach the goal accelerate in a classification in which a victory or a defeat is worth two, or three. The Pacers arrived after accumulating five victories in their last eight games and the Hawks with a record that in the new McMillan era is absolutely wonderful: 16 victories in 23 games. There are already 17 in 24, and that today, ahead, had a whole black beast: Indiana had won 12 of the last 14 direct confrontations. Things of the past. In the present, Bogdan Bogdanovic already contributes everything that was expected of him (today, 23 points with 9/18 in field shots and 5/13 in the triple) and the ‘secondary’ take turns in pungent performances that usually accompany to the leader Young, whose connection with Capela begins to scare and to look for a chair in the table of the Eastern tyrants.

The pivot only speaks in double digits, be it points or rebounds. Two minutes from the end of the first half, 16 points, 10 rebounds and dominance everywhere. You do not need to reach the end of the game (there, 25 + 24) to sign those figures that most can only dream of (although more and more are waking up). He sent a warning at four minutes: Malcolm Brogdon blocked for a quick transition culminated to the table by Trae. They were not traitors. Young and Clint, named after an animated series couple, did the same and connected through the entire color scheme, with Young as the controller of an uncontrollable air power for the Pacers. They looked for each other even when the bench separated them. At 7:20 minutes from the end, the skilled point guard left one of those museum movements, difficult to describe (the best things are usually like this): wrist twist with the ball under control, slowing down a run that, when starting again, left McConell nailed. Easy resolution to draw (99-103) and celebration of Clint on the bench, with Young’s gaze in the same direction. They met, as always.

During the first half, the Indiana team could only get ahead in the first touchdown, the work of a Brogdon who returned to the city where he grew up and left the best performance of his own: 29 points, with 3/7 in the triple, 3 rebounds and 8 assists. TO From there, the area began to burn: the statistics, tighter than the sensations, did not do justice to an intangible control that did show itself on the scoreboard, with an advantage of up to 20 points for the locals. Myles Turner (9 + 11 + 2), who came after a six-game absence, was not enough, along with Domantas Sabonis, to support the team from behind. One, two, three and four rebounds in a row Capela beat the franchise player to put the 100th point of the game and the 20th in his private account, which allowed him to put his double-double in figures greater than two tens (20 +22). From the outside, Bogdan Bogdaonvic, who had been aiming very well, and Kevin Huerter did not want to be less either. Five triples for each. In the case of the second, with only seven attempts (71.4%). The last member of the fantastic four, with his 23 points, accompanied Trae, Clint and Bogdan over the barrier of 20.

Always behind, but never in the quagmire of disappearance. There are no reasons for it. TJ McConnell (18 points and 7 assists) was a spark off the bench for a team with hard work consistency. And that usually has a prize, although it is not a universal law. Sabonis (18 + 14 + 5), exercising what he is, leader of the squad, tied the game for the first time (going behind) for his team with 5 minutes remaining (105-105). It gave the exit to a clutch time that could not be accused of treason either. Measures earlier, Turner, from the free throw line, reduced the difference on the scoreboard to just four points (81-85), Brogdon scored his first triple of the game (after three denied attempts) and McConell made McMillan feel the yellow halo on the neck (86-87). One of those that only appears on nights of high humidity: sticky and annoying. “Dogfight” and “to the end,” Hill had warned. Today, all with the truth ahead. Young’s ninth assist for Capela’s 23rd point, via alley oop, and to mark the presence for the one who was missing: Trae’s triple from the logo. Culem of one more exhibition: 34 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists. No galleries, to win: 111 to 120 on the scoreboard and a gap that was too great for an effort that had already been commensurate with the dimensions, with a Sabonis basket on his own ring (115-123) as an image of impotence. The Hawks are still smiling and McMillan with his wings spread. Or the other way around, if that matters now.