On Monday, May 25, George Floyd was arrested for allegedly trying to pay with fake money. 46 year old man was not armed and never resisted at the call of the police. But he died… he was killed by one of the police officers who arrested him while he was lying on the floor, face down, handcuffed and with the officer’s knee around his neck to subdue it.

George Floyd was African American and only because of his skin color was his last words ignored: “I can’t breathe.” The crime was recorded on video by a subject who realized he was in front of a act of police brutality and racism. Several voices are heard in the video that they let him breathe because he does not resist.

The irresponsible and unjust death of George Floyd has made Minneapolis, the city where the tragedy happened, declared an emergency. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets with banners reading the new motto of the Black Lives Matters movement: “I can’t breathe.”

The American and international community, They have raised their voices to demand that the authorities take action on the matter, since George Floyd is not the first fatal victim of the imminent racism within the United States police. This Friday, May 29, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that Derek Chauvin (who arrested and murdered Floyd), has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

But an officer charged with, three policemen who were fired, He is not going to bring back George Floyd or Eric Garner, an African American who died in New York in 2014. His last words were: “I can’t breathe.”

Eric’s death and now George’s, add to a long list of women and men who have been killed by the police while unarmed. Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, and dozens more.

In this way, In addition to street protests and symbolic community resistance in the United States, a song has emerged that has gone viral as a hymn for people of African descent. The song has no name, but circulates as “I Just Wanna Live”, and is performed by Keedron Bryant, a teenager who sings gospel. The song was featured on Good Morning America and gained strength from there.

The lyrics of the song says the following:

“I’m a young black man doin ’all that I can to stand. Oh, but when I look around and I see what’s being done to my kind every day. I’m being hunted as prey. My people don’t want no trouble. We’ve had enough struggle. I just wanna live. God protect me. I just wanna live. “

“SI hear a young black man doing his best to keep me on my feet. Oh, but when I look around me and see what they are doing to my people every day. I am being hunted like a prey. My people don’t want trouble, we already have too much to deal with. I just want to live. God protects me. I just want to live”.

The song and the performance are highly emotional, and They were taken up by an artist who put a musical base on it. Here we leave you this version of the song:

