Share

Now we know the causes of the death of Logan Williams, the young actor who played Barry Allen in scenes from the past in The Flash series.

Weeks after the tragic news that the actor from The Flash was revealed, Logan Williams, had died at age 16, his family revealed a cause of death. According to Williams’ mother Marlyse (via New York Post), preliminary autopsy toxicology results show that Logan died of a fentanyl (fentanyl) overdose. In the report, she says her son had been battling opioid addiction for three years at the time of his death. Logan appeared in several of The Flash episodes earlier in his career as a younger version of Barry Allen.

“Seeing him like that was as heartbreaking as hearing that he died. It was horrible. Horrific. I was cold”. Marlyse said. “But I must say that I feel like he was restless and that I needed him to tell him that it’s okay to let him go and that the pain is over and that he no longer has to feel pain.”

She added: “Every night I put a candle by the window. I just want Logan to know that he is always welcome to come home. It sounds silly, but when he was alive he always left the light on in case he came home. I leave the light on so he knows I’m here for him. ”

The cast of the series The Flash was shocked by his death.

Immediately after news of his passing, series star Grant Gustin shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor on his Instagram page.

“I only heard the devastating news that Logan Williams passed away suddenly,” wrote Grant Gustin. “I was impressed not only by Logan’s talent but also his professionalism on the set of the filming of The Flash series. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them. Keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for all of us. Sending love to all ”.

Share