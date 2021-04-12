Youn Yuh-Jung (‘Minari’) Calls Brits “Snobs” In His 2021 BAFTA Appreciation Speech

On April 11, the BAFTA Awards, the awards from the British Film Academy, were presented, which once again elevated ‘Nomadland’ and Chloé Zhao, who have a spectacular career towards the Oscars. There are other interpretive awards that are not so clear for April 25, such as the one for best supporting actress, in which Youn Yuh-Jung is taking a run.

The Korean actress ended up taking the BAFTA for her wonderful role in ‘Minari. Family history’. Although it was a shame that he could not be present at the ceremony to collect his trophy, he left us some of the best moments of the night thanks to his speech.

After offering condolences to the country on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Youn Yuh-Jung blurted out, “Thank you very much for this award. Each award is significant, but this one, especially being recognized by the British, known to be very snobbish people, approve of me as a good actress. So I feel very privileged and very happy“The face of David Oyelowo, who was in charge of presenting the category, is wonderful.

Nominated for 6 Oscars

‘Minari’ was in the running for five more BAFTAs but only won best supporting actress. Young Alan Kim lost the best supporting actor award, which ended up going to Daniel Kaluuya. Lee Isaac Chung’s film is up for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress. Will Youn Yuh-Jung manage to beat Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried and Maria Bakalova?