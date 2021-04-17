Youn Yuh-Jung (‘Minari’) apologizes to the British for calling them “snobs”

Veteran Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung went viral this Sunday with her adorable thank you speech upon receiving the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Y It was not because she made history by becoming the first Asian woman to receive the award, but because she called the English “snobs”. “Each award is significant but this one, especially being recognized by the British, known for being very snobbish people, approve of me as a good actress. So I feel very privileged and very happy,” said the ‘Minari actress. Family history’.

The reaction during the gala was clearly positive, we could see the delivery man David Oyelowo laughing and laughter was heard from the audience. But the scope of her words on the Internet in the following days have made the 73-year-old actress apologize if she has hurt any sensitivity. “It has become so big that I thought maybe I was doing something wrong,” he said in a talk collected by The Hollywood Reporter.

Youn has apologized and explained that it was a misunderstanding due to his poor English. “I actually admire the British a lot.” The actress has expressed her respect for “Shakespeare, the Royal Theater and everything” and has assured that due to its long history and its “great pride”, the country deserves to be a little “snobby”. He has also cited Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Helen Mirren as actresses whom he greatly admires, as well as Ian McKellen, of whom he has said “I adore him.”

“Hear me say this: Oh, please, a big apology to the British. Hello, Brittany, forgive me,” he concluded.

Exhausted but happy

Youn Yuh-Jung has a 50-year career behind him, but most of his best-known roles have been in South Korean series. There she is a star known throughout the country, but her role in ‘Minari’ has catapulted her to world fame. The BAFTA is just one of the many awards he has received, including the SAG.. And all this is a career that will culminate on April 25: she is nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and the pools seem to indicate that she will take it.

“I didn’t expect to have such a good reception in the US So it is a very happy surprise but it is very tiring … it is too much for a 74 year old lady“says the actress, who will have her birthday in June.” I understand why you call it a ‘career’ or ‘campaign’. “We have to thank her for her sincerity.

In addition to its nomination, ‘Minari’ opts for five more statuettes at the Hollywood Academy Awards: Best Movie, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Steven Yeun.