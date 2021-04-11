You’ll Want to Steal These Unique Celeb Baby Names For Yourself

What’s in a name? Just ask your favorite celebrities!

As pop culture fanatics, there’s nothing more thrilling than learning that your favorite celebrity couple is expecting. But of course, the real excitement lies in the name they give their little bundle of joy. But, our fascination with celebrity baby names is nothing new.

Just think back to 2004 when Gwyneth paltrow and Chris martin introduced the world to Apple martin and the frenzy that ensued. Since then, stars have chosen equally, if not more, unique monikers for their children, making it something of a trend.

But the name Apple was quickly dethroned by Suri when Tom cruise and Katie holmes welcomed their daughter in 2006. Last May, we welcomed X Æ A-12–his name is inspired by parents Elon musk and Grimes’ love of science and space — into our vernacular.

And after Bachelor Nation’s Krystal nielson gave birth March 31, we’ve been celebrating her and boyfriend Miles bowlesdaughter Andara Rose.