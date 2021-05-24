You’ll see when your 15-year-old catches syphilis. But let’s put the VOX parental PIN.

It can be the gonorrhea. Or syphilis. Or the gonococcus. Or chlamydia.

Not to mention HIV.

You will see when your son, or your daughter, catches one sexually transmitted disease. Or a sexually transmitted virus.

But not, Let’s not teach them in school that it is a sin.

Sexually transmitted infections have skyrocketed alarmingly among teens Spaniards the last four years. Chlamydia: an increase in 243%. Gonococcus: an increase in 165%. Syphilis: increases a 55%. These are data from the National Epidemiology Center that El País collects today. Oh, and 11% of new HIV cases are in young adolescents.

(Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP via Getty Images)

But no, let’s not teach them in school, let’s put the Far right parental PIN, that talking about these things perverts our children.

You see, when the sick child comes to you. Or the girl.

You’ll see.

Because, sex, are they going to have. As much as you want to cover his eyes and ears.

Sex, admit it once, they are going to have. Boys with girls. Girls among them. Boys among them. With condom. Or without. One in four teens has unprotected sex.

And what they learn, if you do not teach it to them or if it is not taught in the school by specialists in sexology, they will learn it from porn. There are boys and girls who already make their debut in watching porn at the age of eight. In fact, one in three Spanish boys and girls see it before the age of thirteen.

But no, let’s not teach them in school, that this is not a topic for a class. Best crafts.