To the people of Honor They like to play, and it is not for less because the Huawei spin-off firm exists precisely for this. In his leitmotiv is to depart from the canons set by the Chinese giant, with greater freedom and freshness when trying out smartphones, wearables and new products without the ties or the need for success or results of a great company.

And it is one of these tests that has brought us here, since Honor has just presented in society a mechanical keyboard developed alongside Cherry Switches that will delight all those who have returned to the benefits of keyboards with independent switches, and that GizmoChina taught us a few hours ago.

The keyboard of Honor and Cherry, yes, it is quite expensive so do not expect bargains or gifts, although the Chinese manufacturer claims to have provided its keyboard with artificial intelligence, GPU Turbo and other cool features.

Honor continues to research markets, and with the huge acceptance of mechanical keyboards, along with Cherry, he presents us with his new option, with IA and GPU Turbo

What is a mechanical keyboard? Does it have advantages or what …?

Obviously the sensations are something much more subjective than objective, so we will only say that the mechanical keyboards are those that discard the sheets and membranes to offer us a switch per key, either spring or with other types of devices.

They were common at the dawn of computing, but shortly thereafter they were replaced with membrane keypads since installing separate actuators and switches was expensive. In any case, the truth is that typing on a mechanical keyboard offers better haptic response and increased durabilityAnd that is totally objective.

They are more expensive, yes, but having individual switches allows them endure hundreds of thousands of keystrokes without flinching, in addition to offering us a capacity for personalization in terms of sensitivity that is unique, more precision in video games and in general a better touch and sensations that are already more subjective.

Honor X Cherry, the keyboard you want to have

Speaking specifically about the new mechanical keyboard of Honor X Cherry, it seems that it is a custom version of the existing Cherry MX Board 8.0 (G80-3888) with RGB backlight, a black base and two very striking color options.

The former features black, blue, purple, and white keys, while the latter features an attractive purple-to-blue gradient that covers the entire keyboard. Also, includes in its sales package the briefcase “Arms Box” It also has RGB backlight, and will allow us to store and transport the keyboard if we want to use it somewhere else and not damage it on the way.

Not too much additional information, but since Cherry is behind its construction it is obvious that it has Cherry type keys, without details on whether we can choose another type of keys or these will be the only ones on the front.

In terms of launch and prices, since Honor they have not revealed any official information, so speaking of leaks we have to transfer what the sources indicate, which speak of a price similar to that of Cherry’s MX Board 8.0, which stands at approximately 1,900 yuan, about 270 dollars or 250 euros at the current exchange rate. Its filing date is still unknown, but given the quality of the leak it shouldn’t take too long to show up in society officially.

