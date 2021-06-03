You’ll freak out … Do you know whose new Rolls Royce Boat Tail could be?

A couple of days ago we told you the main details of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail. The latest creation from the legendary British firm is an ode to luxury and sophistication. The proof that its level is, well above the rest of the firm’s models, is that only three units will be manufactured. Theoretically, we are facing a one-off, but it seems that three of its most important and select clients have participated in the creation and development process.

The point is that, without offering details, It seems that Rolls Royce has “escaped” who would be one of these owners. Go ahead, there is still no official confirmation, nor have these clients commented on it. With everything, you will wonder Who can spend the more than 25 million euros that this car is worth? Easy, someone with enough purchasing power to invest in a work of art on wheels. Attention, because you will freak out …

Beyonce and Jay-Z would be the owners of one of the three units of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail

Apparently, several sources suggest that Beyonce and Jay-Z would be the owners of one of the three units of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail. And after releasing this resounding statement, we will move into the quagmire left behind by rumors and murmurs. According to the Daily Mail, the blue tone that dresses the body of this Rolls is the favorite of this celebrity couple. The reason, which is in the name of his daughter Blue Ivy. But they also point to the refrigerator behind.

It’s funny, because this same detail is also highlighted by The Telegraph. Apparently, this refrigerator is designed to cool, to a specific temperature, a type of very special champagne. We refer to Armand de Brignac, of which Jay-Z is a co-owner of the brand. Ultimately there is the allusion to the nautical theme. This is because both stars tend to frequent, both by land and by sea, the French Riviera.

Rolls Royce Boat Tail: The ideal one-off for hot summer days …

And we can go this far, because so far No one has claimed to own one of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail units. Be that as it may, this fact will eventually come to light. A saying, very wise indeed, says that “between heaven and earth there is nothing hidden” and, although with delay, this will also come to light. Also, celebrities love to “show off” what they have and Beyonce and Jay-Z, although discreet, they are human. Or not?

Source – Daily Mail – The Telegraph