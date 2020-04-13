The young woman dazzled in her radiant outfit

April 13, 2020

Becky G has managed to get a great place in the reggaeton world, the young singer continues to reap musical successes after the premiere of her most recent production “Mala Santa”.

Digging a little more about the life of the singer, we found in her Instagram account a photo session that she published to thank her followers for all their support, and the acceptance that her new album had.

It should be noted that the outfit that the singer wore in the photos was used at the Latin American Musica Awards 2019, where she dazzled on the red carpet with a two-part set by the Versace brand.

Among the comments on the photo we highlight: “beautiful and very pretty”, “I want to be like you”, “I love you Becky G”, “beautiful divine”, “It is normal that there is so much beauty in one person”.

