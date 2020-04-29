The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has all the performance, power, and good looks a muscle car can offer, with great interior and the comfort of a large sedan. Unlike the Mustang and Camaro, the Challenger offers the option of all-wheel drive.

It is powered by a supercharged Hemi V8 engine that produces 717 horsepower (hp), 656 pound-feet of torque and reaches a top speed of 199 mph. Its gas mileage is 17 miles per gallon combined.

Pricing for a new Hellcat starts at just under $ 60,000, but now you can find used 2015 models starting at $ 36,000 or so. These lower priced cars generally have more than 50,000 miles on the odometer, but examples can be found with less than 30,000 miles for just over $ 40,000.

Although the car is a well-loved model by motorsport lovers, it is quite a vintage sports car with a big engine in the front, a supercharged and built-in steering wheel for good measure in case you want to turn right or left and the road is not totally straight.

Most American automakers have gone from building high-powered, straight-line cars to well-managed sports cars that can compete with the best in Europe, but Dodge didn’t mind that and made a classic muscle car.

Pricing for a new Hellcat starts at just under $ 60,000, but now used 2015 examples can be found starting at under $ 36,000. These lower priced cars generally have more than 50,000 miles on the odometer, but examples can be found with less than 30,000 miles for just over $ 40,000.

This means that you can now get a used Challenger Hellcat for less than the price of a new Challenger Scat Pack, which only produces 485 hp. This can be a great opportunity to acquire the powerful car.

***

It may interest you:

.