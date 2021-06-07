You won’t believe it, but this product is an excellent cleanser that will surprise you with its effectiveness | Life

In the market we can find an infinity of products and ingredients that, although they have a different use, in practice they turn out to be excellent cleaners. The one that concerns us today will surprise you with its versatility and effectiveness.

Bleach, ammonia, dish soap, laundry detergent, glass cleaner … We have at our disposal countless specific products for cleaning the entire house, but on many occasions we resort to other solutions to achieve the desired results, either because the product is too expensive or because we don’t have it at home when we need it.

Surely you already know that you keep many ingredients in your pantry that also serve you to clean the house. Baking soda is one of the best known, and you can use it to remove stains and odors from clothes, clean the oven with little effort, unclog the tub, or remove germs from the shower curtain.

But there are also other surprising products that can be really useful to clean at home. This is the case, for example, of Coca-Cola, which turns out to be an effective agent for removing rust, polishing jewelry, cleaning windows or the toilet.

Today we are going to talk about another incredible product that is an excellent cleanser. We talk about denture lozenges, which have alternative uses other than disinfecting and whitening dentures. These are some of the most interesting:

Clean the coffee maker. If you need to remove limescale from the coffee maker, a good ally to do it effortlessly is an effervescent tablet for false teeth. Add it to the water tank and start the coffee maker without coffee. Afterward, rinse it off and run one or two cycles with clean water. Polish jewelry. Have your jewels lost their shine? To restore the luster, put a pill for the false teeth in a container with warm water, let the piece soak for half an hour and after this time it will be as good as new. Clean the toilet. Denture pads work great for cleaning porcelain, so you can use them to remove stains and restore shine to the toilet.

Cleaning cups. The same goes for porcelain cups. If they have coffee or other beverage stains that won’t come off, use a lozenge to get the material back to looking like it used to. Unclog the drain. If your drain is clogged, try pouring in a solution of water with two tablets to clean your dentures. In case the problem persists, first pour water with three tablets and then a cup of white vinegar. Wait for a few minutes and run hot water to unclog the pipe.