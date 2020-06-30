Rice is one of the most consumed foods Thanks to its economy, pleasant taste and various ways of preparing it, even a creamy and sweet rice pudding can be made to vary from time to time!

Learn about the many benefits of rice

Low in sodium

Thanks to rice has very low amounts of salt, this food is perfect for those people who suffer from hypertension, thanks to the fact that it will improve their gastrointestinal function. In addition to this, thanks to its high fiber content, especially brown rice, which preserves your skin which benefits your gastrointestinal function.

Ideal for hemoglobin

Each serving of rice has an amount of iron, necessary to help oxygen transport in the blood, which also causes hemoglobin to form.

Large amount of carbohydrates

Rice is perfect for those who love sports, since thanks to the amount of carbohydrates is capable of behaving like an energy source.

Effective against diarrhea

Thanks to the type of starch that rice contains, is capable of acting as an antidiarrheal and at the same time it acts to prevent dehydration due to diarrhea.

Lower cholesterol

Thanks to the fibers of rice, they are able to trap bad cholesterol molecules and take them out of our body. Another of the great benefits of rice is that has a minimal amount of fat, which is super beneficial for the heart.