Microsoft’s internal studios are already working on many projects that will reach both the next and current generations. One of these games is Grounded, which is run by Obsidian Entertainment. The title will debut within the next few weeks and to show everything that players will be able to try, the developer shared a new advance today that shows off the mechanics of the survival title, and it was recalled that it will soon be possible to play a demo.

Through a gameplay video, community manager Shyla Schofield spoke about Grounded’s new proposal, which will have team survival gameplay mechanics. Best of all, playable sequences were shown.

In this title, 4 characters will start a miniature adventure, which will represent a great challenge, since in the playground there will be many risks. The mission will be to explore, build and manufacture equipment with the resources found in the game while trying to survive.

After finding a useful item, players will have to register it so that other players know what it is and where it can be found to prepare an excursion. Something interesting is that with these resources it will be possible to build objects, but there will be some that need to be manufactured on a bench.

Soon you can try the Grounded demo

The world of Grounded will be very large, so the use of bookmarks will be essential for users to easily locate important locations. In this garden there will be small insects that do not pose much risk, but there will be others that will be larger and very dangerous and it will be the player’s decision to confront or evade them.

As we mentioned before, in this title there will be spiders, but do not worry if you have arachnophobia, since it will be possible to activate the Arachnophobia mode, which will replace its appearance, so that the experience is pleasant for all players.

Starting tomorrow, June 16, a demo of the game will be available on Steam and through the Xbox Insiders app, after a slight delay, so it will be the first time that players will be able to access the game.

We leave you with the gameplay below.

What did you think of the advance? Do you hope to play this proposal? Will you try the demo? Tell us in the comments.

Grounded will be released as Early Access on July 28 on Xbox One and PC (via Steam and Windows 10). The title will also be part of Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC from the day of premiere. If you want to know more about him we invite you to check his file.

