Of course, not everything was said for Super Mario Maker 2 and it can be said that despite all the content that the game already has at the moment it is not enough and fans want more. Fortunately, Nintendo has taken action on the matter and today the Japanese company has given players a surprise with the revelation of everything that the next mega update for the Switch game will include.

Through a publication on its official Twitter account, Nintendo of America reported that the new update for Super Mario Maker 2 will arrive on April 22, which will include an impressive amount of content, and new features. Initially, the company revealed the arrival of new items from the different installments of Super Mario Bros., such as the mushroom from Super Mario Bros. 2 that will allow us to charge enemies to launch them, including the Chain Chomp and the Bullet Bill.

Old and new items are coming soon to Super Mario Maker 2

Furthermore, the Frog Suit from Super Mario Bros. 3 will also be part of the item lineup, along with the Cannon Box. Also, players will have the opportunity to get a Koopa Mask, which will help them not be detected by the enemies of the Mushroom Kingdom.

In the same way, the new update will bring back the bosses of Super Mario World, Larry, Wendy, Morton, Lemmy, Roy, Iggy and Ludwig, who will arrive in their original version of SNES, as well as in retro and contemporary versions.

The final major update for # SuperMarioMaker2 is near! Create your own Super World in the new World Maker mode. Course parts like the Frog Suit, Goomba Mask, & more wacky fun wearables join the fun too! The free update arrives 4/22 on #NintendoSwitch! Https: //t.co/t7UJnfdQ1I pic.twitter.com/JrPfxrZcHW – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2020

As if this were not much, Nintendo announced the arrival of the World Maker, so that fans can create complete worlds in which they can unleash their imagination through 8 sections and 40 levels. Generally speaking, users will take a blank world, so to speak, and define whether it is a section of forest, desert, snow, underground, volcano, etc. In it they can define the routes to follow and place the levels that are most to their liking, as well as secret levels and some bonuses.

A new mode, World Maker, arrives in the new # SuperMarioMaker2 update. Build a route for your courses, customize with additions like bridges & hills, and create your own Super World with up to 8 Worlds & 40 Courses! You can then share your creation in Course World! pic.twitter.com/6v3GkAHnOz – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2020

Super Mario Maker 2 is available on Nintendo Switch and at this link you will find all the information related to this installment, as well as our written review.

