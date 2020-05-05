Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Indivisible has been on the market for a few months on consoles and PCs. During the post-launch period, no paid DLC had been revealed until now, which Lab Zero Games announced that the first pack will hit indie and will bring with it many challenges that will make the player fully aware of Ajna’s abilities in order to overcome them.

Through a publication on the title’s Internet page, the developer revealed the DLC Razmi’s Ghallenges, which, as the name implies, will test the players’ prowess and abilities to control Ajna.

According to the description, Razmi’s Challenges It will offer 40 levels built by the shaman Razmi for the player to demonstrate his mastery by controlling Ajna, whose powers will be conditioned so that he can only use some to overcome these challenges. This DLC can be unlocked initially after purchasing it and talking to Razmi, but more challenges will be added as Ajna learns new skills.

Razmi’s Challenges will debut sooner than you think

If all this catches your attention, there is even better news, because you will not have to wait long to enjoy this DLC, since it will be available next Thursday, May 7 in exchange for $ 7.99 USD on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch gamers will have to wait a bit longer, as it was not specified on what date it will be available.

We remind you that Indivisible debuted on the Nintendo Switch by mistake with a premature version. It is very likely that this is why the DLC may not be ready for this platform.

DLC screenshots Razmi’s Challenges

How do you receive this news? Will you buy the DLC? What additional content would you like to see in the game? Tell us in the comments.

If you do not know this indie, we tell you that it was released in the last months of 2019 and was developed by the creators of Skullgirls, but this installment is not about fights, it has RPG mechanics. We invite you to check how its combat system works on this page; Also, we recommend you check out their fantastic opening animated sequence. You can find more about him if you check his file.

