Tired of spending money on eyeliners! We have the solution for you, here we tell you how to transform your shadows into eyeliner in 5 steps Pay attention!

March 27, 2020

Is your favorite eyeliner out or can’t you find it on the market? Do not worry! We discovered how to transform your shadows into eyeliner, without making a mess on your face.

Learn how to use shadows as a liner

The first thing you should do is look for the powder shadow of the color you want the liner, you can do it matte or shimmer without any problem. Then take a beveled eyebrow brush or eyeliner and soak it in with a makeup fixer.

Finally, slide the brush with some force over the shadow and trace the outline. In order for the result to be perfect, we recommend you try the lines on the hand, you will avoid any mistake.

Tips to know for a perfect finish: use an angled brush with firm hairs, moisten the exact amount of fixer at a distance of 15 cm from the spray. Test in your hand if you have passed or you lack intensity in the outline.