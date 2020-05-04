.

You will not believe what Alicia Machado looked like in her First Communion: Look at her grandmothers

Alicia Machado has taken advantage of this coronavirus quarantine to dust off many of her memories. And days after sharing a beautiful photo of those days when she was almost a baby, this time the passion fruit shared a luxurious image, taken more than 30 years ago, on one of the most important dates that she keeps in her mind.

The protagonist of the soap opera Samanta, posted on her Instagram a photograph of the day she first confessed and was able to receive Holy Communion, and those who accompanied her, in addition to her parents, were two of the women she most admired.

“My two great loves, my 👵 grandmothers!”, Was the comment with which the Latin exreina accompanied the striking photograph, posted on her Instagram a few days ago during the celebration of Children’s Day.

“# Happychildrensday🎈 #Venezuela 🥰🙏🏻☀️ My Super #TBT #Alicia my maternal grandmother and My grandmother #Ana my paternal grandmother! I love you, I admire you, I respect you. Thank you for giving me my strengths in My First Communion! #Maracay #collegiolaconcepcion # venezuela🇻🇪 @mamissolasoficial ”, added the former Miss Universe.

The photograph, which enchanted those who love the exreina of beauty, showed Alicia at 10 years old, dressed in a little white dress and a cute little bow in her hair.

The Venezuelan took the moment to pay a beautiful tribute to the little ones of the world and sent a nice message to parents and adults in general.

“Today is our children’s day 🧒 Love them, take care of them, respect them, consider them, support them and let’s start for ourselves by loving this beautiful girl that is me! Happy children’s day yoseph alicia! ”, Added the actress.

The comments were not long in coming, and this time, the followers of the beautiful Alicia, not only threw compliments for her but for the mothers of her parents.

“Hey, but how glamorous is the lady in the hat”, “how beautiful your grannies”, “no wonder you have beauty and bearing”, “divine three”, were some of the messages expressed by fans of the Venezuelan.

A couple of weeks ago the exreina shared another photo that touched her fans from her little girl days.

In the snapshot, taken more than 35 years ago, when the former Miss Universe was about six years old, the actress is seen accompanied with her deceased father, her mother and her older brother.

Machado fans were delighted with the photo, which showed how the beauty exreina looked in her childhood days, where she can be seen dressed in jeans and a blue shirt with red lines.

And although many years have passed since then, those who enjoyed the legendary image agreed that Alicia retains that mischievous smile that she loves so much.

“The most valuable treasure yet No one can buy it and when that happens, going back to this moment will be my greatest wealth: time,” said the Venezuelan about her beautiful memory. “I Love You #ElTiempo is a super love gift #TBT My family”.

Alicia, who recently lost her father, whom she defined as one of her great mentors, and who owned a toy store in Venezuela, also wanted to honor her father with the photo. “You are here with me dad #qepd”, added Machado.

