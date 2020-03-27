The egg will be your best beauty ally

Natural products are always the best option for beauty treatments, since with them we can completely eliminate minor skin problems such as acne, blackheads and blackheads. Wonderful!

The egg will be your best ally!

Also, it is always better to use natural products, since they are safer and do not contain harmful chemicals. In this opportunity we will show you how to eliminate blackheads with eggs.

materials

Egg

Toilet paper

A small brush or paintbrush

Hot water

A towel

Preparation

To start in a container we must separate the white from the yolk, since for this beauty treatment we will only use the white of the egg, then beat the whites until achieving a uniform consistency.

How to use

The first step will be to moisten the towel in hot water and then place it on our face, (Take care that it is not very hot) this we will do to open the pores, later with the help of the brush we will apply a layer of egg white on the affected area.

Then we will cut small sheets of paper and stick it to the face and apply more egg white, then wait for about 15 minutes until it dries in treatment and finally remove the paper very carefully and wash the face with plenty of cold water to close again the pores.

