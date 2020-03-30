Lentils contain substantial amounts of vitamins, proteins, minerals, and carbohydrates. They improve intestinal transit due to its fiber content. Due to their high iron content, they are antianemic, they provide the folic acid you need if you are pregnant. They are very easy to cook and making a hummus of lentils will be fascinating.

Lentils are one of the legumes with the highest percentage of PROTEINS, including meat and fish, depending on the amount we consume. But to be able to take advantage of them better, it is recommended to consume together with other cereals such as rice, wheat or millet, also together with sesame seeds since they contain abundant amounts of two amino acids that lentils have in low concentrations. The great advantage of lentil proteins compared to animal proteins is that they contain neither cholesterol nor saturated fats.

They also have DIGESTIVE FIBER that improves intestinal transit, have a high satiety power (which makes them very useful in diets), and eliminates cholesterol, MINERALS (iron, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, zinc, selenium) VITAMINS group B (B1, B2, B5, B6, folic acid), complex and slow absorption CARBON HYDRATES that provide the energy that our brain needs to concentrate, and energy available for physical exercise.

We tell you a super simple and very tasty recipe with this wonderful legume so that you can easily start incorporating it into your diet. You just need:

1. Boil the lentils (we recommend leaving them to soak for at least 3 hours before boiling them).

2. Place in the mix of the mini-cup a cup of these already cooked, 1 clove of garlic (it can be raw or roasted if you prefer it softer), olive oil, a touch of lemon juice, salt, pepper and curry ( optional), and the secret is half a teaspoon of “tahini” (roasted and ground sesame paste) or sesame oil, and process everything until you get a creamy coating. Sometimes it is necessary to add a little water if it is too thick and the processor becomes soggy.

tahini or ground sesame paste

3. Finally put it in a nice bowl or saucepan sprinkle it with sweet paprika, drizzle it with olive oil and decorate it with some sunflower seeds.

