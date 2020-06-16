Thalía is one of the most beloved Mexican singers and actresses, and her follies and adventures are some of the best in show business.

Thalia She is a star both in singing and acting and not to mention her ventures in the commercial area with lines of beauty products and more, which make her one of the queens of showbussiness.

Recently, she has also been heavily dedicated to promoting her second children’s song album and spending a little more time with her children and her husband, Sony Music’s top executive Tommy Mottola.

But in his most recent outdoor adventure, Thalia He revealed that he suffers from one of the most common phobias: bufonophobia, or frog phobia.

It turns out that our dear Thalia It occurred to him to go out for a walk in nature and share it with his millions of fans through the Instagram platform, but not everything turned out rosy.

« How are you today, my beauties? Here we are at ease in nature ”, the artist began the transmission on the social network. « We are going to the adventure of life, » he added.

Then, when he wanted to show his followers a small lagoon that was in the place, surprisingly a frog jumped directly towards his direction, causing panic in Thalia, who even went on to say a few swear words.

Fear of Thalia it was such that he decided to abruptly end the tour, before other animals came out. « I’m going to turn around here because those vipers can come out at any time. »