Premier League

Liverpool’s emotional celebration video: ‘You will never walk alone’

Jenny Gamez

June 25, 2020, 05:09 p.m.

The Premier League champion celebrated virtually after more than 30 years.

Liverpool celebrated with its fans in a strange but emotional way, much in the style of its loyal and romantic fans.

The title for which they waited more than 30 years, which for thousands is the first celebration of their life, came in without the crazy celebration that was expected, in the middle of the covid-19 coronavirus, but with all the emotion typical of the boys of Klopp.

So sounds, for example, the world-famous ‘You will never walk alone’, the anthem of « Liverpool, champion of England »:

Champions of England, Champions of Europe, Champions of the world, says one more message, very opportune to present a team that has fulfilled, one by one, the dreams of its loyal fans:

I don’t know