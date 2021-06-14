You will never see her like before. Trailer and poster of ‘Eiffel’

Path presents the official trailer for ‘Eiffel‘, the pica story about an immortal passion that inspired the creation of one of the most recognizable buildings in the world: The Eiffel Tower.

Having completed his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, the celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel is on top of the world. Now the French government is pressuring him to design something spectacular for the Paris World’s Fair in 1889, but Eiffel is not interested. Suddenly, everything changes when a mysterious woman from his past crosses his path and the fire of his forbidden passion is rekindled, inspiring him to change the image of Paris forever.

You will never see the Eiffel Tower in the same way again!

Romain Duris and Emma Mackey give life to Gustave Eiffel and Adrienne Bourgs in this film directed by Martin Bourboulon (‘Pap o mam’) which will be released in theaters in their native France on August 25, in the Spanish at a still date. TBD by eOne Films.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

