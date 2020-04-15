South by Southwest 2020 (SXSW 2020) was held in March and SEGA planned to participate in it to unveil “a couple of surprises” related to Sonic; however, the company canceled its attendance due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), promising fans that the content it was preparing would show it in April in a new format. The bad news is that today it was confirmed that SEGA again postponed the announcements indefinitely.

The Japanese developer and distributor communicated through the official Sonic account on Twitter that the content of SXSW 2020 that it hoped to show this month will have to wait a little longer, until the situation in which we live is lightened and does not pose a danger to your employees. Unfortunately, the delay on this occasion was not defined.

“Hello everyone. We know that delays are not great. But with the world in its current state, and in order to keep our employees safe, we need to wait to display our SXSW content. [2020] until things calm down, ”said the official account of the hedgehog on Twitter.

SEGA ended the message by thanking fans while promising to share more details as soon as they are ready to do so.

What surprises does SEGA prepare for Sonic?

As you can see, this may be bad news for some, but for others, who see the good side, it seems to be a good thing. We say this because the announcements that SEGA prepares apparently have a lot of importance.

So far, no clues have been released about these announcements, but information is circulating on the Internet that suggests that we might soon know about the return of Sonic Adventure, the most acclaimed 3D title in the franchise.

In addition, an important anniversary is approaching for the Blue Hedgehog, so SEGA could take advantage to start the celebrations.

This year has been a very special one for SEGA’s mascot, because before the outbreak of the pandemic the live-action film Sonic: The Movie was released, which had a great success at the box office and is now available to enjoy from home. The SEGA franchise drew much attention that there are even parodies with adult content.

