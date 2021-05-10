you will have to circulate at 30 km / h on most streets

From this Tuesday, drivers will have to respect the new speed limits established for urban roads that come into force if they do not want to be sanctioned. In practice, this modification will mean that in the majority of streets in Spain -in the city of Madrid, for example, 80% of the roads are one-way or one lane per direction- the maximum established from 50 to 30 kilometers per hour is lowered. The main objective of this traffic calming is to reduce the accident rate. The statistics reveal a decrease in the risk of death by being hit by a car by up to 80%.

The change in the General Traffic Regulations in which the speed limits in cities are included was approved by the Government on November 10, although a period of six months was established for their entry. since its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which occurred the next day.

The new regulation establishes three generic speed limits on urban roads (now there is only one of 50 km / h): 20 km / h for single deck streets (carriageway and sidewalk at the same level); 30 km / h for roads with a single lane in each direction of movement and 50 km / h for those with two or more lanes in each direction (except for vehicles with dangerous goods, where the limit is 40 km / h).

The regulation indicates that in the application of the norm they will not count “the lanes reserved for the circulation of certain users or exclusive use of public transport“and that the established speeds” may be lowered after specific signaling, by the municipal authority (City Council) “.

On the other hand, the speed limit on crossings is 50 km / h for all types of vehicles, although “this limit may be lowered by agreement of the Municipal Authority with the owner of the road, after specific signaling.”

New speed limits on urban roads Henar de Pedro

Penalties of up to 600 euros, loss of six points and jail penalty



Failure by drivers to comply with the new speed limits on urban roads will be considered a serious or very serious offense and will result in a fine of between 100 and 600 euros and the loss of up to six points in the driving license depending on the speed of movement.

Thus, in a street with one lane in each direction where the maximum speed will be 30 km / h, the penalty for driving between 31 and 50 km / h will be 100 euros, while exceeding 50 km / h but not exceeding 60 It will cost the offender 300 euros of fine and the loss of two points of the card. Driving between 61 and 70 km / h will cost 400 euros and four points; and doing it between 71 and 80 km / h will carry a penalty of 500 euros and the loss of six points. These infractions are considered serious.

Very serious infractions are those that exceed the permitted speed by more than 50 km / h, so driving at more than 80 km / h on a street limited to 30 km / h will incur a fine of 600 euros and the Withdrawal of six points from the card.

Widely exceeding speed limits could also lead to jail time for the most irresponsible drivers. Exceeding the speed allowed in urban areas by 60 km / h is a crime against road safety included in the Article 379 of the Penal Code and punished “with a prison sentence of three to six months or with a fine of six to twelve months or with work for the benefit of the community from thirty-one to ninety days, and, in any case, with that of a deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than one and up to four years “.

The risk of death from being run over is reduced by 80%



The reasons that have led the Executive to implement this measure, demanded by Spanish city councils, are based on various studies and statistical data which reveal that a reduction in speed would help curb the accident rate, although the initiative will also reduce noise pollution levels, especially in large cities.

Among these figures, it stands out that lowering speed limits on urban roads reduces the risk of dying as a result of a run over by 80%. “We have studies that say that at 50 km / h, in the event of being hit, 90% of pedestrians die; at 30 km / h, 10% die. It is a compelling fact. If we slow down we can have injuries, but we will not have deaths. At 30 km / h the braking distance is half that at 50 km / h “, highlighted the General Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro.

Other data that support the measure are that in 2019, the deaths in traffic accidents in cities increased by 6%, while on interurban roads they were reduced by -6%. In addition, that same year, 82% of those killed in cities were vulnerable users: pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.