Do you like to claim the games that the Epic Games Store gives away every week? Then you should be aware of the following: Epic Games announced that only players who activate this option in their store will have the opportunity to claim the games.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

What we mean is that Epic Games announced that players who want to grab the free games will have to activate the 2-step verification. It should be mentioned that this will happen from today until May 21.

But why is this necessary? As explained by Epic Games, this is a measure they take to motivate their players to take advantage of one of the security features available in their store.

“Starting today through May 21, Two-Factor Authentication (A2F) will be required periodically to download free games from the Epic Games Store. With this change we want to encourage our players to take measures to strengthen the security of their Epic account (…) We understand that this may be a bit of a hassle for some, but we want to provide the best possible solutions to protect your Epic account ”, mentioned Epic Games

How to activate 2-step verification in the Epic Games Store?

Now, if you have an Epic Games Store account, you can rest easy, since activating 2-step verification is a very simple process.

All you have to do is follow these steps:

Enter Epic Games account settings

Choose the Password and Security tab

Select Enable authentication app by SMS, email or app

Follow the steps they give you on the screen.

Follow this link to see more news related to the Epic Games Store.

.