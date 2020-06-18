Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Half of 2020 Halo fans have been very happy on PC, as many were finally able to test the game on this platform. The most recent test session or flight, as 343 Industries calls it, is currently available and would soon be over. However, today the developer announced that the trial period will be extended, so everyone will have more time to play Halo 3.

Through Twitter, 343 Industries member Tyler Davis revealed that the test that is ongoing and that would end in a few hours, on June 18, will be extended, almost a week more, so it will now end on June 26 .

According to Davis, during this time they will not only update the game to correct some issues, but also sent more invitations for more members of the Halo Insiders program to join the testing period.

In case you missed it: The new Halo installment is rumored to feature a feature from God of War (2018).

In case you do not know, only registered people can be selected to participate in this closed trial period. During the test, lucky players will be able to play the PC version and enjoy Sierra 117, The Storm, the Ark, The Covenant and Halo game modes.

343 Industries announced that it would also add Firefight mode to Halo 3: ODST, no arrival date was given, but the mode is expected to be active from some point in the summer to temporarily join the other Halo games that are Available in The Master Chief Collection for PC: Halo: Reach; Halo: Combat Evolved, and Halo 3 and Halo 4, these last 2 titles will complete the compilation later.

Just a heads up, but we are extending the flight out to the 26th. I have additional messages that will be going out regarding it later today. We are also planning to update the flight hopefully by end of this week to fix some bugs, but will have more info as we get there. – Tyler “Postums” Davis (@ 343Postums) June 17, 2020

Sent a bunch out earlier. Take a look at your Waypoint profile. – Tyler “Postums” Davis (@ 343Postums) June 17, 2020

Are you one of the selected ones that is testing Halo 3 on PC? Tell us in the comments.

If you are interested in this game, but you are concerned about the online environment due to the toxicity of some players, don’t worry, as the developer will punish racism and intolerance.

Halo 3 is expected to debut formally on PC in the coming months. You can find more about Halo: The Master Chief Collection by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source