You will have free access to the entire Disney + catalog if you are subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate

Get a free month of Disney + with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Disney + is one of the streaming platforms for movies and series that is having the most success in recent times since it was launched a year and a half ago.

And now, taking advantage of the arrival of Loki, the new Marvel series to its platform, from which you can already download its best wallpapers, it has reached an agreement with Microsoft through which if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can free access to the entire Disney + catalog.

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to redeem this gift

Thanks to the guys from Xbox Generation we have learned that, recently, the official Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account has announced that, during this month, all subscribers of its platform will be able to redeem 30 days of Disney + at no additional cost and without any obligation to continue paying for the service after this time.

Disney +: complete and updated catalog of series and films available in Spain

Thus, from today Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to enjoy the entire Disney + catalog for a month and completely free of charge, within which we can find a large amount of content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. In addition, we must remember that we can install the Disney + application in Xbox One and Xbox X series and S series through the Microsoft app store.

Once we claim the gift from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate page, it will give us will redirect to the official Disney + website to activate our subscription.

At a time when all video game streaming services are improving their platform to attract more users, such as Google Stadia’s announcement that it will arrive on Android TV and Google TV on June 23, Microsoft has decided to take advantage of the world premiere from Loki to Give Game Pass Ultimate subscribers one more reason to bet on your platform.

Best Disney + and National Geographic Documentaries

If you are not yet an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user and You want to subscribe to benefit from this promotion and its great catalog of gamesYou can do it from the direct link that we leave you under these lines.

