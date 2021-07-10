You will have 10 days to roll back the update to Windows 11

Windows 11 is a trend and what will be around you, brunette; But even with the appeal of being the newest thing from Microsoft, of the innovations that accompany it and that will continue to nurture it in the coming dates, perhaps the hasty leap to the new version of the operating system is not suitable for everyone, not even all enthusiasts. That is why the company has established a window of regret in which turning back is feasible and accessible.

As we have been telling you in recent weeks, Windows 11 is the most imminent future of Microsoft’s operating system and its update will begin to be optional and gradually from the end of this year. On the other hand, Windows 10 will maintain its support until the end of 2025, so there is still time and, therefore, there is no hurry to abandon a ship that, if it can boast of something right now, is one of stability, especially compared to the one that arrives to replace it.

However, there are many enthusiastic users who want to try the new as soon as possible and that as soon as possible has already begun in many cases, so Microsoft has implemented a safeguard that can be grasped by those who regret having updated early. to Windows 11: 10 days to go back to Windows 10 This is what the company offers, as has been revealed through information published by Lenovo that is echoed in Windows Latest.

“Once you have upgraded to Windows 11, you have 10 days to use the rollback feature to return to Windows 10 while keeping the files and data that you brought with you. After that 10-day period, you’ll need to back up your data and perform a ‘clean install’ to get back to Windows 10, ″ explains the document, a Lenovo FAQ about alternative operating systems you can install on your computers, and in which, in addition to Windows 11, Linux is recommended.

In essence, what Microsoft implemented is an option to be able to revert the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, provided that no more than ten days have passed. Provided this temporary premise is met, returning to the previous version of the operating system is as simple as using the backup and recovery utility found in «Settings> Update & security> Recovery«, In a process similar to the update, but in the opposite direction (see image).

If more than 10 days have passed since you upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11 and want to go back … You can do it, but by hand and without any ease. That is, you will have to reinstall Windows 10 from scratch, so the backup copies, data restoration and others, are at your expense. Why they have done it this way they have not finished explaining it, but it may be due to the margin they have given to apply some updates that are difficult to reverse once Windows 11 is installed.