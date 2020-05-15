On Thursday, 14, 14, President Jair Bolsonaro, in an online transmission on Facebook, minimized any political impacts that would cause the release of the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22, quoted in the testimony of former minister Sérgio Moro in an investigation that ascertains whether or not there was interference by the president in the Federal Police. According to Bolsonaro, whoever expects a “checkmate” against his government will “fall off the horse”.

“There are two 30-second excerpts that are of interest to the process. For my part, I authorize showing every 20 minutes,” said Bolsonaro, who once again opposed the full disclosure of the video, which is more than two hours long. “I hope that Minister Celso de Mello will release the 20 minutes, do not allow the rest to be released, in order to avoid problems with other countries that we have cited there,” added the president, in reference to the magistrate of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) who leads the investigation. .

Bolsonaro also reaffirmed that during the meeting he did not quote the terms “Federal Police” or “superintendence” and that he did not interfere with the PF. The president said that in the sections where he refers to his family, he would be showing concern for the safety of his children, a source of anxiety for him even greater than his own well-being. According to Bolsonaro, he never dealt with “anything” about the PF and that “there is no way to interfere” in the institution.

On live, Bolsonaro also showed excerpts of conversations between federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) and Sérgio Moro, then Minister of Justice, on the day that the former Lava Jato judge announced his resignation from the government post.

“Let me in just 5 minutes. The Plateau you asked for, but I’m coming not as a parliamentarian, but as your admirer. For NasRuas. I’ve been defending you for 6 years. Listen to me just a little. All the criminals want is your way out. Don’t give them that taste, please. Brazil needs you “, Zambelli would have written to Moro, to which he would have replied” If the PR annul the decree of exoneration, ok “. “PR” is the acronym for “president of the Republic”, used among Bolsonaro supporters.

“Let’s suppose that I had exonerated Mr. Valeixo’s exoneration. He Sérgio Moro implies that he would cancel his press conference, return to his normal work and no longer talk about interference. This kills the history of interfering in the Police once and for all. Federal. Final point. Stop this thing there, “said Bolsonaro, interpreting the exchange of messages between the deputy and the former Minister of Justice.

