Carlos Sainz Jr. has congratulated his father publicly after he received the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports yesterday. The McLaren driver believes that this award is a recognition of the professional and personal effort of his father.

Sainz Jr. is in London to prepare to return to the circuits with McLaren. The man from Madrid congratulated his father from a distance after the latter was awarded the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports yesterday.

For Carlos Sainz Jr., this award that his father has received is more than just another award. The son of the two-time world rally champion feels that this recognition is a special award for all his hard work and personal sacrifice.

“What a joy to be recognized with such an important award as the Princess of Asturias Award for sport. Since I was little I have been proud of all the podiums you have done but this particular recognition is the sum of all your victories both inside and outside the car. I am sure you will continue to surprise us. You deserve it! “Said Sainz Jr.

Humility and hard work are the keys to Carlos Sainz’s success. A man who has shown that motorsport does not understand age, only passion and love for the profession. The Princess of Asturias Award is, at last, the last piece that was missing from the Madrid record.

Carlos Sr. also dedicated some nice words to his son yesterday. The triple winner of the Dakar acknowledges that his relationship with Sainz Jr. was not always easy due to his demand, but that he now lives the adventure of his first-born in Formula 1 with great enthusiasm.

Carlos Jr.’s talent has also been forged and completed thanks to his father’s wise advice. After a second season with McLaren, the Spaniard will make the jump to the top of the grid with Ferrari in 2021. A real challenge with young Charles Leclerc and a golden opportunity to fight directly for important positions.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard