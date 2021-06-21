You will be surprised which brands are ready to electrify their range in 2030

Most manufacturers are turning their efforts into electrification, which is the type of mobility that seems to be prevalent in the future. However, from said to fact there is a stretch and not everyone is ready to meet certain deadlines. A study carried out by Transport & Environment (T&E) wanted to see which brands would reach electrify its entire range by 2030. It is simply to verify the degree of preparation, as there is no obligation to be ready on that date.

This complete decarbonization of the automotive sector by 2030 is what T&E considers to be necessary. In fact, they advocate because toughen CO2 emissions targets and thus electric cars are promoted. This organization wants two thirds of the new vehicles manufactured to be 100% electric by 2030 and to reach all of them by 2035. However, following the current promises of the manufacturers, it is estimated that the sales of electric will be 10% below than expected in Europe.

Looking at some factors like the electrification ambition and strategy, in T&E they have given a score with this scale to show the degree of preparation that the main manufacturers in Europe have. Volkswagen and Volvo, with 70 points, are the ones with the best standing out of this study. Thanks to their aggressive and credible strategies, they are the only ones who would be prepared to reach 2030 meeting those electrification goals.

They are followed by others like Renault with 57 points or Hyundai and Kia with 52 points, obtaining a good position. In the middle of the study are Ford with 47 points, Stellantis and Daimler with 46 points, BMW with 44 points and Jaguar Land Rover with 42 points. Curiously the most below is Toyota with 35 points, since the study only talks about pure electric and does not consider hybrids (neither conventional nor plug-in). In fact, one of the conclusions is that BMW, Mercedes and Toyota rely too much on hybrids.

For example, only 10% of Toyota’s production will be electric in 2025. Other curious data that we can extract is that Ford has ambitious goals to abandon combustion in 2030, but its plans to execute it are not entirely solid and by 2025 it will only produce 13% electricity. It is believed that plug-in hybrids will peak 12% of production in 2026 and then they will go down. The vast majority of manufacturers have low sales of electric in the short term and do not have ambitious objectives of phasing out those of combustion.

According to the data obtained, from T&E they estimate that electricity production in Europe will be around 7.4% of the total this year. Subsequently, it will represent 24.2% in 2025 and could reach 50.2% by 2030, surpassing combustion for the first time. Among the recommendations they give are to toughen the emission targets, eliminate aid for plug-in hybrids (for its emissions in real use) and also to traditional combustion cars.

Source: T&E