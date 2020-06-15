© .

Jorge Salinas and Elizabeth Álvarez

Through her social networks, the actress Elizabeth Alvarez She shared the pain she feels right now, as her maternal grandmother lost her life this Sunday at 97 years of age.

Through a moving message posted on his official Instagram account, the wife of Jorge Salinas He revealed that he is going through one of the most painful moments of his life, because this weekend one of the most important pillars of his family died, whom he described as an exemplary woman and tireless warrior.

« My grandmother Amparo Rivera García, 97 years old, today rests in peace, great woman, an example of love and dedication to the family. »

The actress fondly remembered when she received her at home with a plate of chicken broth for the soul, the best she ate in her life and thanked her for giving her the best gift of life that was her mother, of whom she was always very proud. .

« Amparito as I was saying to you today you are already with God and with my grandfather and my uncle« Said the actress.

Before finalizing the loving words of farewell, he recalled the great legacy that his grandmother leaves thanks to his 7 children, 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren: “You will continue in each generation through our stories and memories dear granny I am very sorry for your departure we will miss you Thank you for everything you will be our Eternal Love«

Along with the text, you can also see the photograph that was taken during one of the last video calls he had with her.

The publication was also joined by hundreds of messages, with which friends and followers sent messages of support and expressions of affection to the native of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.