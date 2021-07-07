you will be able to see the videos of your friends in Movistar +

Telefónica has announced an agreement with TikTok, the popular video app. The association will allow, according to the telecommunications multinational, “to combine marketing assets to develop new experiences to offer to customers.” The association will take place in Europe and Latin America.

One of the keys to this alliance is the arrival of TikTok Extra, a service that is integrated into Movistar +, Telefónica’s television platform, and that allows watch TikTok videos through UHD Decoder. The application will show the most relevant and popular videos from the platform created by ByteDance. Users will be able to access the service through the “Apps” section in Movistar +. The app will allow you to browse different categories and view content on the big screen for free.

“It is a great opportunity to reach millennials and generation Z by offering them a great service and guaranteeing the best experience on their devices. Thanks to this new collaboration, Telefónica customers will be able to share their passion, creativity and great moments through TikTok and participate in the content of the platform with greater ease and comfort than ever. “, confirms Fabio Bruggioni, Director of Global Consumption at Telefónica.

Attracting young audiences: the objective of the partnership between Telefónica and TikTok

With this association, Telefónica aims to attract the youngest public, who consume a large part of the multimedia content through mobile phones. In fact, TikTok is an extremely popular app among younger users. This strategy, however, can be somewhat complicated for those users who do not have Movistar or a Telefónica operator. While the app TikTok Extra It is free, it is integrated into a payment platform.

The agreement will allow, in the future, develop new platforms and services between the two companies, which in turn will offer new revenue streams and attract new users.

TikTok, one of the most popular applications of the moment, has already collaborated with different companies related to the telecommunications market. One of them is O2, where in the United Kingdom they launched a viral campaign to promote both services, reaching 2.6 billion views.

