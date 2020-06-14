Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If you are a fan of Enter the Gungeon style titles, we have good news for you. Today a new trailer for Neon Abyss, an action packed game, shooting and run and gun mechanics, was revealed. As the name implies, the game will look quite colorful thanks to the fact that its weapons will fire neon projectiles.

Neon Abyss is in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. The title will offer you an adventure where you will be part of Grim Squad a special body created by Hades to infiltrate Abyss in order to defeat a group called New Gods.

This indie proposal will be available from July 14. Being a roguelike, you will find multiple routes where you will face different challenges and types of enemies. Do you want to see what it looks like? I leave you a trailer below:

