Juan Carlos Quer He recalled this Monday on social networks his daughter Diana on the day she would have turned 21 with an emotional message: “Kisses to Heaven on the day of your twenty-third birthday, Diana. You will always be in my heart, daughter“.

Along with a photo in which the young woman is seen in profile, the father of Diana Quer recalls the impact that the murder of her daughter at the hands of José Enrique Abuín Gey, aliases, had on Spanish society ‘The gum’: “Thousands of Spaniards remember you well. Only you were able to mobilize more than 3 million citizens, to do Justice, to stop that savage attack on another girl“.

This past February, the sixth section of the Provincial Court of A Coruña decided accumulate the convictions of Abuín for the attempted kidnapping and assault of a young woman from Boiro and for the murder of Diana Quer, establishing at a minimum of 18 the years that she must spend in prison before applying for the third degree, semi-freedom regime.

Diana Quer left on August 22, 2016 at a party in A Pobra do Caramiñal (A Coruña), where he spent the summer with his mother, Diana, and his younger sister, Valeria, a pilgrimage from which he never returned. His body was found in the well of a former soda factory on December 31, 2017. His body had been there for 500 days. ‘El Chicle’ was convicted of sexual assault and murder to the penalty of reviewable permanent prison.